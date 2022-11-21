OYSTERVILLE — The love-full heart of a most extraordinary woman beat for one final time on Nov. 14, 2022 after 100 years of adventure and joy.
Marian Louise Tamborini Lee was born on Sept. 4, 1922 to Henrietta and Charles Tamborini. The only daughter and middle child of three, Marian moved from Waterbury, Connecticut to Renton, Washington at the age of four. She grew up in a neighborhood made up of several of her extended family members and went on to attend Henry Ford Elementary School as well as Renton Junior and Senior High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1940.
Once Marian learned that women were being accepted into the Navy, she enlisted without telling her family until she was accepted into the service. She departed for Stillwater, Oklahoma where she spent 10 weeks before becoming part of the first class of enlisted WAVES to have graduated. During her three years in the Navy she corresponded with Jack Thompson whom she had met prior to enlisting at Lake Wilderness in Maple Valley, Washington. They fell in love through these letters and became engaged during a 10-day leave in May of 1945, getting married later in August.
Daughter Diana was born in 1947, Jill in 1950, and Robbie in 1951. She and Jack were involved with the VFW and she volunteered as a Girl Scout and Brownie leader and helped her daughters learn. Her daughter, Robbie, said, “She taught us to sing; to not hold the music in, to let it out. Music was forever a part of our childhoods. And with music she taught us about dance; moving in rhythm with or without someone else, to lead, to follow, to fold into another with grace and with laughter. And with dancing we learned about partners; how to be one, how to take care of one, of many. And with dance, she showed us to enjoy and express ourselves. And with dance she showed us how to find our freedom. I am forever grateful.”
The family moved from Seattle to Milwaukie, Oregon in 1960. Upon Jack’s untimely passing in 1963 she gained full time employment at Gillespie-Peterson Brokerage Co. where she worked as a secretary for 21 years.
Marian married John Dale Perini in 1972 and they were married until 1979. Dale’s oldest son John and his family remained close with Marian.
In 1981 Marian met Jim Lee who was a salesperson working for Gillespie-Peterson, and they married in August 1982. Holidays and other family gatherings were festive and boisterous events filled with love and laughter. Marian and Jim moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 2005 where they made an indelible mark on the lives of so very many in the area through volunteer work with the Lions Club and other organizations.
Throughout her long life Marian made countless friends, and even took on the role of parent for those who needed the maternal love and support that seemed to flow endlessly from her. And though her physical presence will be missed by all, it is comforting to know that her profound impacts will continue on for a very long time.
Marian is survived by her husband Jim, her daughters Diana, Jill, and Robbie; Jim’s children Vickie, Tammie, Walt, and Lorie; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; John Perini, and countless people lucky enough to have enjoyed her company. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.