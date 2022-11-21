OYSTERVILLE — The love-full heart of a most extraordinary woman beat for one final time on Nov. 14, 2022 after 100 years of adventure and joy.

Marian Louise Tamborini Lee was born on Sept. 4, 1922 to Henrietta and Charles Tamborini. The only daughter and middle child of three, Marian moved from Waterbury, Connecticut to Renton, Washington at the age of four. She grew up in a neighborhood made up of several of her extended family members and went on to attend Henry Ford Elementary School as well as Renton Junior and Senior High School where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1940.

