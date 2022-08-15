Marie Helen Meek- Swiss Dress

RAYMOND — On Aug. 11, 2022, Marie Helen (Camenzind) Meek passed peacefully and is now dancing the polka at the Big Swiss Picnic Grounds in the sky. In addition to kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews, Marie leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Alfred “Bud” Meek.

Marie was born March 30, 1934, in Lebam. Her mother passed away when Marie was a baby. At the time, Clem and Mary Ulrich took her in. Her childhood was spent attending every Swiss picnic, Schwingfest, Octoberfest, and any Swiss “Doings” that came along. Her Swiss culture was very important to her.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.