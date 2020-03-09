LONG BEACH — Marian Marsh, 90, died in her home in Long Beach on March 4, 2020. The daughter of William and Henrietta (Putnam) Meyer, she was born in Beaver Creek, Minnesota on August 1, 1929.
Marian, her mother and father moved to Bremerton, Washington in 1943 where her father found work in the Naval Shipyard during WW2. While attending school in Bremerton she made several close, lifetime friends. Marian met Wellington Marsh Jr. in 1950 in Seattle when her and her girlfriends subleased a house from him and his college buddies. Marian and “Junior” were married in Long Beach on March 20, 1951.
After he graduated from the University of Washington in 1952 they moved to Long Beach where Marian spent the rest of her life. Marian and Jr. owned and operated Marsh Cafe with Harvey and Gertie Marsh (Jr.’s brother and his wife). In 1965 Marian and Jr. bought Marsh’s Free Museum from Wellington and Harriet Marsh (his parents).
Marian enjoyed bowling, clam digging, glass ball hunting, salmon fishing, bunco, and traveling with family and friends. And oh yes, dancing to the sounds of the big bands with the love of her life, Jr. They made a beautiful sight on the dance floor. She rarely missed morning coffee at the bakery, sometimes with grandchildren in tow looking for doughnuts. An afternoon coffee with friends was also a daily routine at what is now the North Beach Tavern.
Marian loved her family. Her grandchildren have wonderful memories of sleepover nights, sitting in her lap while she read storybooks to them, her gold dance shoes, going to Chuck’s for after dinner, ice cream and her driving them around the Peninsula in her big white Buick.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wellington Jr; brothers Harold and Vincent Meyer; and her sons, Wellington III and David Marsh. Marian is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ahern of Lacey, Wash., daughter-in-law Roberta Marsh, of Long Beach, Wash.; grandchildren, Tracy Marsh of Glendale, Ariz., Amanda Marsh, Wellington Marsh, Shannon Ahern of Long Beach, Rory Ahern of Lacey, Wash., Casey Marsh of Astoria Ore.; great-grandchildren Kale Amparan, of Glendale, Ariz., Cash Krause of Vancouver, Jett Krause of Long Beach, Bridget, Wellington V. (Duke), Augustus (Gus) Marsh of Long Beach; nephews and nieces, Dean Marsh of Long Beach, Jack Marsh of Chinook, Margaret Tuttle of Lynnwood, Debbie Tiberg, of Jordan, Minn., and Gloria Meyer, of Howard Lake, Minn.
Service will be held at Penttila’s Chapel By The Sea on Monday, March 16, at 2 p.m. After the service and burial at Lone Fir Cemetery, there will be a gathering at Marian’s home at 408 Ocean Blvd S. Long Beach to celebrate her life. Memorials are requested to either the South Pacific County Humane Society or the Ilwaco High School Scholarship Fund in care of Penttila’s Chapel, P.O. Box 417, Long Beach 98631. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
