SNOHOMISH — Marjorie (Margie) L. Burke was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 2, 2019, in Snohomish, Wash. Marjorie was born Jan. 29, 1940, to Paul and Beata (Genrich) Buesing in Merrill, Wisc., completing the family with her brother James whom she loved dearly. She grew up in Merrill and attended the University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse with a focus on Physical Education.
Margie married Charles K. Burke of Stephenson, Mich., on June 30, 1962, in Merrill, Wisc., and lived in Green Bay, Wisc., and then Snohomish, Wash., before moving to Long Beach, Wash.
Margie volunteered and coached Girls Basketball at Zion Lutheran School in Snohomish, Wash., in the mid-1970s. She continued her education, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science from Central Washington University.
She worked most of her life in accounting, many years at D.A. Duryee in Everett Wash.
Margie loved the Green Bay Packers, golf, flying kites, the beach, her family, friends and the Lord Jesus, spending many happy hours flying kites on the beach, and playing cribbage with her grandson, Garrett and winning many family cribbage tournaments. She took Garrett on a road trip to Lambeau Field. They enjoyed many years of Packer stories together.
Margie loved and walked with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and went on many mission trips. She served with Youth with a Mission in 1990. Margie went on an outreach mission to Okinawa, Japan and worked with Jackie Pullenger’s ministry in Hong Kong helping drug addicts.
Margie is survived by daughters, Debra Hawkins (James) and Stephanie Edwards (Michael); grandson Garrett Latham; dearest friend Barbara Duensing; sister- in- law Kay Buesing (James); nieces, Kim Abel (Robert) and Pam Buesing Moore (Don Moore); grandnephews Kellen Abel and Riley Abel; and numerous cousins and close friends.
Her presence will be missed in our earthly lives, yet we find happiness in rejoicing in her eternal bliss.
Friends and family please join us at Margie's Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 405 1st Ave N in Ilwaco.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.