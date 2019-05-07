LONG BEACH — Mark David Clarke, 61, passed away suddenly March 25, 2019, of natural causes. Mark was born in Ilwaco, Wash. on Dec. 9, 1957, to Paul and Jackie Clarke.
Mark enjoyed making friends and chatting while having coffee, and looking and appreciating nature. He loved animals, especially Joey, Callie and Mr. E. The family always had a pet or two.
Mark lived his entire life on the peninsula in Long Beach. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Clarke who lives in Long Beach, his brother Steve Clarke and sister-in-law Karen Clarke, from Seaview, his sister Sandi Clarke Kendrick and brother-in-law Eli Kendrick from Vancouver. Mark loved his aunties, uncles and his nieces and nephews. Mark’s dad, Paul Clarke, preceded him in death.
Mark’s ashes will be spread on the beaches of Long Beach because he loved the beach, the small town and all the friends that he easily made, and kept up with. Rest in Peace brother.
