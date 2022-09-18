MILLER POINT — Marshall L. Shaw passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 unexpectedly in his sleep.
Marshall, who was born May 22, 1984, was in an accident in June 2006 resulting in traumatic brain injury. Marshall struggled to survive. After 14 days in a coma and 96 days of hospitalization, he was able to come home and continue his recovery. He continued two more years of speech, occupational and physical therapy at his home. Mom, stepfather Mark and everyone around him all helped in his years of recovery.
Marshall had goals that not all could understand but 13 years of determination and hard work made him independent. He got his own apartment in Seaview and maintained his own needs.
Marshall was helpful to anyone. He was funny and kind and loved deeply from his heart. True to the core. He enjoyed the outdoors and beach combing and with coaching from his step-father, Mark and his Uncle Mike, they would dig and search for old bottles. A proud feat was walking eight miles along the beach or hiking Knappton to Deep River and along the Columbia with friends. Board games and Yahtzee were a favorite pastime. On Miller Point, Marshall was very proud of a green-house he had built and used.
Marshall spent a lot of time antiquing and paying special attention to displays and worthy purchases. He was a giver and with his love of garages sales, he would always find something for someone else. He had a great love of being with family and friends — always making new friends. Marshall was especially proud to be Uncle to his now 4-year-old Nephew, Marshall. Their time together were, above and beyond, precious.
After moving to Seaview, Marshall was always eager to come back to Miller Point once a month to help with chores. Never afraid of hard work and always pleased to help, he would do the firewood, mowing, weeding and anything else that required strength. He would pride himself on that.
His surviving family is his father Udell Shaw and mother Tracy Ammer; stepfather Mark Ammer; sister Jamie Shaw Griswold (David); brothers Stephen and Tylor Shaw; sister Erin Shaw and stepsister Christina Ammer; several cousins, aunts and uncles and a niece and nephew.
Marshall will forever be loved and never forgotten. Please gather with us for a celebration of Marshall's life and share stories and memories. Hunter’s Inn banquet room in Naselle on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
