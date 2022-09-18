Marshall Shaw

MILLER POINT — Marshall L. Shaw passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 unexpectedly in his sleep.

Marshall, who was born May 22, 1984, was in an accident in June 2006 resulting in traumatic brain injury. Marshall struggled to survive. After 14 days in a coma and 96 days of hospitalization, he was able to come home and continue his recovery. He continued two more years of speech, occupational and physical therapy at his home. Mom, stepfather Mark and everyone around him all helped in his years of recovery.

