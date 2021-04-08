SEAVIEW — Mary Anne Lowden Wilkin passed away suddenly in her home on April 2, 2021. She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, friend, daughter-in-law and boss. Born on May 25, 1971 in Portland Oregon, Mary grew up in the community of St. Charles Parish where she formed a close-knit group of friendships.
Mary graduated from Grant High School, then worked as a painter for several years before entering the food service industry where she learned the skills to own and operate a successful business, Kiss Of Mist, on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Mary met her husband Chris on the Peninsula and lived with her family there for the past 18 years.
She was an active member of the community and grew to love her small town where she was known as “The Coffee Girl.”
Though she was orphaned at age 7, her fierce and abiding love was large and her generosity ever-flowing. Mary adored her children and she loved good people, good food, animals of all kinds and any chance to have a good laugh.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Rae, by father, Joseph Lowden and by her sister Christy Lowden. She is survived by her husband Chris Wilkin; son Jackson and daughter Maddie; brothers Michael Lowden (Anna), Shawn Lowden (Michelle), sister Paula Lowden (Tom), Aunt Janelle (Mel) Nott; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
In Her Memory donations can be made to the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS), or an organization of your choice. The Festival of Mary will be held May 1, 2021, on the Peninsula.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.