Max Smith

ROSBURG — Max Malin Smith, 64, passed away early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington after a six-year battle with melanoma.

Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Max knew him to be patient, kind, and hard working. He was always a glass-half-full kind of guy who loved his family dearly. He was adventurous and fun-loving, with a great sense of humor and a mischievous spirit. He enjoyed camping, playing all sorts of games, riding his motorcycle, admiring the scenery, and cheering on the Seahawks.

