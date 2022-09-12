ROSBURG — Max Malin Smith, 64, passed away early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington after a six-year battle with melanoma.
Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Max knew him to be patient, kind, and hard working. He was always a glass-half-full kind of guy who loved his family dearly. He was adventurous and fun-loving, with a great sense of humor and a mischievous spirit. He enjoyed camping, playing all sorts of games, riding his motorcycle, admiring the scenery, and cheering on the Seahawks.
He is survived by his wife Mary Smith; his children Caitlin and Shane Smith; his grandson Colton Smith; his mother Arlene Nelson; his siblings Angelee (Bob) Torppa, Roxy (Steve) Forbes, and Karl (Shana) Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Nelson.
There will be a celebration of life held at Valley Bible Church in Rosburg, Washington on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. The reception will be a lunch with refreshments, a photo slideshow, and an opportunity to share stories about Max.
