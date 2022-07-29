Marvin Francis McConnell Sr. (Mac) age 89 — "slim, trim, good-lookin', and broke" passed away at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA on July 20, 2022. He was born in Wheeler County, Nebraska to Adeline and Ellsworth McConnell on May 13, 1933.
The McConnell family moved from Nebraska to Yakima, Washington in 1936.
Mac graduated from Marquette High School in 1952. He joined the Navy shortly after graduating and served aboard three ships (USS Missouri, USS Yancey, and USS New Jersey) during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he went to work for Boise Cascade in Yakima, WA. He worked at Boise as a welder/millwright until his retirement in 1995.
After retirement Dad and Mom moved from Yakima to Long Beach, WA. Dad enjoyed his time there to the fullest — he attended Ilwaco Community Church, loved spending time on his riding lawn mower in the sunshine, going clamming on the beach, league bowling, making metal sculptures using his welding skills, hauling cardboard for many businesses in Long Beach, and spending time with his many friends and family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to country music, and watching the Mariners.
Most recently Dad and Mom moved to Canterbury Park Independent Living in Longview, Washington. He was looking forward to sitting on the patio, drinking a beer, and playing all of his country music.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ellsworth and Adeline McConnell, sister Elaine Kinser, sister Isobel Schmidt, brother James McConnell, sister Rita Jamison, sister Ramona Koreis, brother Edward McConnell, his favorite nephew James (Little Mac) McConnell, and grandson Kyle McConnell. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sharon McConnell, his brother Richard (Carolyn) McConnell, daughter Jane (Fred) Neifert, daughter Mary (Chuck) Yoerger, son Butch (Paula) McConnell, daughter Kim Chapman, son Scott (Joni) Foster, and daughter Julie (Scott) McGregor.
Grandchildren: Melanie, Josh, Sean, Nancy, Erik, Kannon, Kasidi, Randi, Brooke, Cameron, Moira, and Ainsley, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wags to Riches in Yakima, WA. A celebra- tion of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2022 at Ocean Park Community Church, 268th & Vernon Ave, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
