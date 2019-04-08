PORTLAND — Longtime peninsula resident Melvin James “Jim” Long passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, in Portland, Oregon with his wife of 50 years at his side.
Jim was born in Chehalis, Wash., on April 16, 1944, to Chester “Bruce” Long and Esther (McCloud) Long. He spent his childhood in Chehalis and later moved to the Long Beach Peninsula when he was a sophomore in high school. He graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1963.
He married Janelle Wiley on March 22, 1968. Together they built a life and raised 3 sons. Jim held many jobs over the years. He was a policeman, a logger, a fisherman who fished and crabbed the West Coast from Alaska to California, as well driving long haul trucks. He and Janelle also owned a bait/convenience store at the port of Ilwaco in the late ‘80s. In recent years he and his wife were caretakers for Pacific County Parks in Bay Center and Bruceport. Jim enjoyed time with his family, golfing and skiing in Bend, Oregon, work trips to Newport or Blaine, Wash., as well as many seasons coaching his sons in youth sports.
In addition to his wife Janelle, he is survived by sons Jim Long (Season) and Brian Long ( Hannah), “honorary daughter “ Kimberly Perez (Fernando) grandchildren Danielle McIntyre (Justyn), Skyler Long, Olivia Long, Reece Long, Bristol Long, Wyatt Long, Hayden Long, Blake Bradshaw, Mallory Bradshaw, Evan Perez, Caden Perez and great grandson Eltyn McIntyre. He is also survived by sisters Oreta Durniak, Marlene Miller, Kathy Hudkins (Bill), brothers Don Long (Gretchen) and Larry Long (Sherry) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Carl “Butch” Long, an infant brother Kenneth Long, a son Daniel Long and an infant daughter Elemjay Long.
A graveside service will be held at on Sunday April 14, at noon at Ilwaco Cemetery. All are welcome.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
