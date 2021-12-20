PENINSULA — On Dec. 14, 2021, Micaela Gray, my beloved wife, and mother of four, our sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and best friend went home to heaven after battling cancer for many years.
She passed away at home surrounded by her family. Micaela was born in Denver Colorado. Moved to the northwest, and attended St. Peter’s Catholic School, David Douglas High school where she was an accomplished swimmer, and Mt. Hood Community College. She settled in Seaview, Washington, calling it home for over 35 years. She spent her career working in the financial industry, greeting customers with a warm smile and ready to help anyway she could; she helped many residents while working at Twin Harbors, Raymond Federal and Shore Bank Pacific.
She was an avid volunteer with 4H, church, school events (she enjoyed making blankets for the seniors of the IHS Wrestling Team), humane society, various cancer awareness events, and she was a strong advocate for woman and children recovering from domestic violence.
She married her husband, Rick Gray in April 1990 and they shared over 33 years of adventure together. She enjoyed being adventurous and doing such hobbies as being creative with stained glass, reading, being around animals, fishing, hunting, camping, going for walks, being on the beach, viewing the garden and watching Hallmark movies. Most importantly, she enjoyed family. Whether it was playing games, having great conversation, or just spending time with us, her priority was taking care of all of us with unconditional love.
Micaela is proceeded in death by her father James Hampton, father-in-law Roy Gray, sister Pauline Hampton, and son Joshua Gray. She is survived by her husband Rick Gray; sister, Robi Richey; brother Larry Hampton; daughters Chenoa Gray-Brewer and Tishina Blume; son, Jeremy Gray; Grandchildren Stephán, Kaden, Bella, and JJ Gray; and great grandchild Octavia Gray.
The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
