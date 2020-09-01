OCEAN PARK — Michael Olin died Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 71 in Ocean Park, Washington.

Michael was born March 11, 1949, in Wilbur, Washington to Perry and Margaret Olin, and was the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from Coulee City High School in 1967 and then attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, where he met his first wife Marie. They had three wonderful children, Jessica, Jason, and Sara but later divorced.

Mike served in the Air Force from 1969-1972 and was stationed in Korea and Guam.

In 1990 Mike met Danielle, the love of his life and this was the start of their 30-plus year adventure together. He knew from the day he laid eyes on Danielle that she was “going to be trouble for him.” Together they raised six children and had countless adventures. They traveled to all 50 states, drove Route 66, went on several cruises, had annual rafting trips, and were always adventuring to someplace new.

Mike worked for the Washington Department of Transportation for 30 years as a mechanic and radio technician. He started his tenure with the state in Colville and moved to Port Angeles and finally ended in Olympia where he retired in 2003. After retirement, Mike and Danielle settled in Ocean Park, Washington.

He was a dedicated and loving, husband, father, “papa” and friend. He spent countless hours traveling to see his children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He never missed a family event.

Mike loved tinkering in his garage, traveling with his wife, golfing, bowling, Nascar, and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Perry and Margaret; his daughter Jessica; and his brother Tom.

He is survived by his loving wife Danielle, his children, Jason, Sara, Jessica, Daniel, Tiphanie, and Lindsey; grandchildren Elisabeth, Kendall, Peyton, Kaira, Alika, Kiana, Cortnie, Rilie, Allison, Makenzie, Gabriella, Emelia, Greigh, Karver, Neiko, Aryah, and his brother Bob and numerous extended family and friends.

He was deeply loved, will be missed forever, and will never be forgotten.

An Open House Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 27, at the VFW located at 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia, WA 98506 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

