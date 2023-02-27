LONG BEACH — Long Beach resident Mike Scruggs died at his residence on Feb. 20, 2023 with his wife Pat at his side. He was 72 years old.
The son of Bill and Pat Scruggs, he was born Jan. 23, 1951 in Oceanside, California. He grew up in nearby Stanton, graduating from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California. As a youngster he played Little League. In high school he and his buddies formed a band, “The Laurels.” Mike played bass guitar, and the boys played a various venues in the local area.
This was the era of the Vietnam War. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army but as luck would have it, he became a military police dog handler, stationed in remote Alaska guarding installations in -40 degree below conditions. His service to his country complete, Mike returned to California where he studied law and business administration in college.
He married Pat Sparks on March 26, 1977. They soon decided the California “rat race” wasn’t for them and they relocated here to the Peninsula. Mike worked various odd jobs to make ends meet before enrolling in the Clark College automotive program in Washougal, Washington. Mike was a partner in Sparks Auto in Seaview, later becoming the sole owner with Pat. Together they ran the business of 39 years, retiring in December 2019.
In younger years he was “California dreaming” as an avid surfer. Later, he enjoyed the outdoors hiking, camping and skiing. He was a dedicated golfer, active at both the Surfside and Peninsula courses, participating in many tournaments and making many friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Pat (46 years); sister Shannon Perryment of Camas, WA; one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Valerie.
Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. A dessert reception follows. Memorials are requested to the South Pacific Humane Society, PO Box 101, Long Beach 98631. Arrangement are under the care of Penttila’s Chapel.
