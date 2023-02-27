Mike Scruggs

LONG BEACH — Long Beach resident Mike Scruggs died at his residence on Feb. 20, 2023 with his wife Pat at his side. He was 72 years old.

The son of Bill and Pat Scruggs, he was born Jan. 23, 1951 in Oceanside, California. He grew up in nearby Stanton, graduating from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California. As a youngster he played Little League. In high school he and his buddies formed a band, “The Laurels.” Mike played bass guitar, and the boys played a various venues in the local area.

