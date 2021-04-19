BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — Mildred Louise (Norton) Whealdon passed peacefully on March 15th at her family home. She was born on Dec. 20, 1927 in Estacada, Oregon to Jack and Mary Norton. She was 93 years old.
In 1945, Mildred graduated from Tigard High School. She attended Willamette University and completed her teaching degree at Western Washington. She began her career in Ilwaco in 1950 accepting a position teaching 2nd grade at Ilwaco Grade School. She always loved that special year of her life. During her lifetime Mildred stayed in touch with many of her former students.
That year she met a young man from Chinook named Jack Whealdon. They were married August 4, 1951 in Tigard, Oregon. Jack and Mildred moved to Bellevue, WA and then in 1965, they moved to Bainbridge Island. They were married for 64 years. She was always proud and most thankful she was able to live in that family home for 56 years.
While living on Bainbridge, Mildred played the organ at St. Cecilia’s Catholic church. She loved to play the piano and sang in many choirs over the years. She was also a bee-keeper, gardener, and quilter. She made beautiful quilts for each of her 17 grandchildren when they graduated from high school.
Mildred always loved to have a good time, a glass of red wine, and delicious food. She loved big family gatherings and trying new recipes from the 100+ cookbooks she had. Old favorites as well as new were compiled into 2 family cookbooks. Contributions came from herself, her sister, friends, and family.
Her favorite daytime hobby was writing cards to people. Her big dining room table was full of cards. Her penmanship was excellent, and her letters were always detailed. She took great pride in this hobby and always took the time to write to cheer someone up or just to say hi.
She was a wonderful mother and friend to seven children: Mary (Rob) Bellingham; Beth (Tom) Summerville, OR; Dan (Lynn) Ilwaco, WA; Tim (Kathy) Littleton, CO; Margaret-Bellingham, WA; Tom (Melody) Bainbridge Island, and Nancy (Robert) Bainbridge Island. She devoted to her 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Time spent with her family was one of the greatest joys of her life. She lived a full and happy life.
Mildred was preceded in death her husband, Jack; her sister Colleen Marsh; and her granddaughter, Colleen Whealdon-Haught.
A celebration of life will take place at Bainbridge Island on July 10. A mass will be held Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in McGowan.
