UNIVERSITY PLACE — On Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, Mildred Louise “Lou” Adee, age 88, passed away peacefully at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Wash. Born in Livingston, Illinois, and a 40-year resident of Ocean Park, Washington. Lou celebrated her nuptials with Bud on March 1, 1967, with whom she shared a long and happy marriage.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Earle “Bud” Adee; mother, Rose Simons; father, Floyd Stout; sister, Margot Lanning; brother, John Stout; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Ron Stillwell.
A unique and enterprising spirit, Lou filled many roles that ranged from working as a grocery store clerk to traveling cross-country with Bud in the operation of their own trucking business.
Following her retirement, she continued to serve in her community as a much beloved foster mother.
Lou wasn’t your typical grandmother, and she boasted a long and colorful life filled with practicality and grace.
Lou is survived by: Deborah Scott, Samuel Adee, Roy Adee, Rebecca Schindler, Dianna McDowell, and Codie Veitenheimer; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; niece Margo Reaves and other members of her extended family; and 27 foster children who enriched her life as she did theirs.
The family wishes to express gratitude for the Franciscan Hospice House staff who made Lou comfortable for the last leg of her journey in life.
A celebration of Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 1 p.m., at 28103 Q St in Ocean Park. Private spreading of ashes will be held after by the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.