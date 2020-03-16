PORTLAND — Mitchell F. Reed, 51, died March 10, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. He was born Feb. 20, 1969, to Matt Reed and Twila Schmidt. He went to school in Emmett, Idaho.
He was a singer, bartender, cook and “Jack of all Trades,” who lived in Long Beach, Wash. Mitch’s greatest love was his wife, children and family. Family was the most important thing to him. Mitch was so positive and thought the best of everyone. His purpose was to help and encourage all of his family and friends to be the best possible people they could be.
We all loved Mitch and he will be missed by all of his family and friends. He enjoyed the Washington Redskins football team, bowling and fishing, and he was a generous, kind and loving soul.
He was married to Melissa, who survives at the family home. In addition, he is survived by his children, Parker, Jacob, Madison and Ashton; his mother and fathers, Twila and Steve Schmidt, and Matt Reed; his sisters, Cindy Reed-Tenny and Cassie Reed; his brothers, Jimmy Reed and Matt Reed; his aunts, Bonnie Soule, Nadine Smith and Evelyn Bogle and his uncle Flane Walker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, Jerrad Reed, Cheyene Reed, Chase Reed, Shawnee, Reed, Noah Reed, Savanah Reed, Jackson and Easton Reed. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton Reed; cousins, Brandon and Kevin, an aunt, Byrdene and by his grandparents, Alvin and Lois Walker.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date
