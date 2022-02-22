OCEAN PARK — Monte Lew Meyer of Ocean Park, Washington was born in Vancouver, Wash., to Benny and Genevieve Meyer on June 16, 1947. He left us suddenly and unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki Meyer; mother, Genevieve; daughter, Andrea (Charles); son, Matthew; daughter-in-law Celina; brothers, Doug, Mark (Christy), and Barry (Nancy); grandchildren Jacklyn, Quintin, Samantha, Wyatt, and Fisher. He also had two great-grandchildren and six nephews and nieces, plus many other extended family members.
Monte graduated from Hudson Bay High School in 1965. He served in the Army in Vietnam. He had various jobs in the millwork industry, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He lived in Vancouver until 2018, when he moved to his retirement home at the beach.
Monte enjoyed his family get-togethers several times a year, and annual golf trips with his dad and brothers. Nothing was more precious or meaningful to him than family. He had many friends who he considered “family” as well, including most Seahawk fans.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.