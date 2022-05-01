Obituary: Myrna Kay Thompson

TRI-CITIES — On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Myrna (Kay) Kathleen Thompson left this world peacefully and in the knowledge that she would soon be reunited with her loved ones, never again to part.
She was the firstborn child of Vernon F. Emel and Grayce Eleanor Avery Emel, born Jan. 18, 1936. In the coming years, she was joined by her brother William Avery, twin sisters Susan Elaine and Sandra Eileen, and sister Kathlynn Jeanne.
Myrna Kay stayed close with many of the girls she grew up with in Pasco. Those relationships continued until her death. Myrna Kay was a talented singer and musician. She performed in several musical groups in school and later became a soloist at community celebrations and church. She enjoyed her time as a majorette at Pasco High School.
One of the highlights of her early life was when she was sponsored by the Pasco Elks club for the title of Miss Pasco (before the Water Follies was embraced by all three cities). It was not only an exciting time for her but it was when she met her future life-partner, Kenneth F. Thompson, Jr. Myrna Kay and Kenny were married on Feb. 12, 1955.
On March 1, 1959, Myrna Kay gave birth to their only child, Stuart Avery Thompson. Myrna Kay continued working for a while at Sayler’s, a retailer of fine ladies clothing and accessories but ended her retail career to stay home with her son. During this time she and Kenny were busy building a successful tile and masonry business. In 1970 they worked to design and build their dream house on a hill south of Kennewick. Over the years they traveled, among their favorite trips were those to Hawaii and Brazil. In 2000, they moved to their beloved vacation/retirement home on the Long Beach Peninsula of Washington state. They settled into new hobbies and their church (St. Peter’s Episcopal). Myrna Kay and Kenny enjoyed fifty full and interesting years together before his death in March of 2005.
Following her husband’s death, Myrna Kay traveled with friends (girls’ weekends) and family (Maine, the UK, and Crete), was involved in several community organizations, worked in her garden and cared for a number of rescue pets. In 2021, Myrna Kay relocated to the Tri-Cities. She moved into Solstice Independent Living in August 2021. She loved her apartment with its amazing terrace and began to develop new relationships with the other residents as Myrna Kay loved life, people, and making new friends. Sadly, her time there was to be only eight months as her health declined rapidly.
Myrna Kay is preceded in death by her parents, brother, twin sisters, husband, and son. Surviving her are her sister Kathy Pisarcik (David), sister-in-law Sharon Emel, two nieces and two grandchildren; in addition, many friends both in the Tri-Cities and on the Long Beach Peninsula, and finally, her beloved furry friends, Mittens the cat and Karl Pisarcik the dog. We would like to thank the many people both local and distant who have supported Myrna Kay over the years. The knowledge of your loving support meant the world to her. In her last months, Myrna Kay was seen by many health care professionals. Much gratitude goes to Anna Schoolroy ARNP, Doctors Arif, Hannan, Qureshi, and Banerjee, the KRMC seventh floor team who were amazing in their compassionate care, and finally, to Dr. Tom Cooper and the team at the Chaplaincy Hospice House, our eternal gratitude for your loving care of my sister, me, and her friends during this most difficult time. Father Rick Matters of St. Paul’s Episcopal church was our rock and brought us so much comfort and peace.
It was Myrna Kay’s wish to not have a formal ceremony. A private gathering to celebrate my beautiful sister, friend, and lover of animals will be held. Memorials may be made to: South Pacific County Humane Society, PO Box 101 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach, WA. 98631. Rest well, Dear Heart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.