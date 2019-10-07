LONG BEACH — Nancy Eaton, 77, a Long Beach resident for more than 10 years, died Aug. 29, 2019 in Long Beach. A native of Niagara Falls, New York, she was born there on June 24, 1942, the daughter of George and Corinne Eaton. Nancy grew up in Wilson, NY later moving with her family to Bothell, Washington when she was 17 years old.
Nancy was a graduate of the University of Washington. She was employed initially as a clerk, and then became court clerk and bailiff for King County Superior Court. Later she was national defender investigator for Associated Council for the Accused in Seattle before retirement. In around 2006 she moved to Long Beach.
Nancy was a member of the U of W Alumni Association and member of the Universal Life Church.
She married Gary Hicks in 1960 and they later divorced. She is survived by her son, George T. Hicks; sister, Sandee (Chuck) Lee; nieces and nephews, Shelby Eaton, Russ (April) Eaton, Marcus Eaton, Sarah (Tyler) Seacrest, Seth Eaton and Grace Eaton. She was preceded in death by sons, G. R. Hicks and Darryl Hicks; by her parents, George and Corinne Eaton, a brother, Leslie “Bud” and sister-in-law Annette Eaton, and a sister, Carol L. Eaton.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., at the community room of Surf Pine Apartments, 141 First Ave. N., Ilwaco. Memorials are requested to Brigadoon Barker Service Dog (Bellingham) organization, Seattle Children’s Hospital or the organization of one’s choice. Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
