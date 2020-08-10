LONG BEACH — Nancy Jeanne Meriwether passed peacefully away at her Long Beach residence on July 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Nancy was born Nov. 25,1932, in Portland, Oregon, and was the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth Boyd.

Her mother died in 1949 when she was 17, and she moved to Long Beach to live with her aunt and uncle. She had recovered from contracting polio in her late adolescence and spent several months in an iron lung.

Nancy graduated from Ilwaco High School, and in 1957 married John W. Meriwether, a veteran of the Korean War. She and John were married for 50 years, until his death in 2007.

John and Nancy had three sons, James (“Cougar”), David and Michael, who are all still residents of the Peninsula.

Nancy had a very compassionate nature, and a large, soft spot in her heart for kids and animals. She was employed at various jobs while raising her family, including a 21-year stint as the school secretary “Jill of all trades” for the Ocean Beach School District. Nancy loved working with the children and would buy clothes and shoes for the less fortunate out of her own pocket.

Volunteerism was very important to Nancy, and she spent years on the Loyalty Day Committee, helping at the FISH food bank, and working as a front desk representative and “foster mom” for tiny kittens during the early days of the South Pacific County Humane Society. When the cupboards were bare at the food bank, Nancy would often supplement the food boxes with items she purchased, especially if there were children in the home.

Nancy is survived by her sons, and daughter-in-law Connie (Michael) and the many friends who will miss her kindness and sense of humor.

At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that any memorials be made to the South Pacific County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Long Beach, WA, or on the Humane Society website beachpets.com.