ARLINGTON — Heaven has a new chef and entertainer. On Dec. 1, 2020, in Arlington Wash., Ned slipped quietly away to join his many family and friends who have gone before him.

He was born to Lee Allen Markley and Elsie Belle Tolen on Oct. 14, 1934, in Yakima, Wash. He graduated from Ballard High School, served honorably in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed on Guam, and climbed the ranks with Albertsons grocery before “retiring” and opening the popular Crustini’s Seafood and Delicatessen in Canyon Park.

He and his wife, Mary, later retired to Ocean Park, Wash., where they quickly became a much-loved part of the close-knit community. Always very outgoing, social and loving to cook and entertain, many nights were spent laughing and singing karaoke with friends at the Moose Lodge. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Dandy, Cheena and Greycie; birds, Angel and Max, and always made sure the birds and local wildlife that visited regularly were well fed.

Remembering him with love are his wife, Mary; and children, Brian (Kathy) of Arlington, Wash., Kathy of Marysville, Wash., Larry (Mary) of Arlington, Wash., Laurie (Bruce) Furrer of Snohomish, Wash., and Gini (Ed) Schacker of North Carolina; stepsons, Joe (Carol) Martin of Texas, and Steve (Robyn) Martin of Chattaroy; stepdaughter-in-law, Sally Martin (wife of Danny) of Monroe; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Helen) of Arlington, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters, and his stepson Danny Martin.

Due to covid-19 restrictions no services will be held.

