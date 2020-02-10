OCEAN PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, Opal Bang, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away at age 66.
Born Opal Loraine Bryant on Feb. 2, 1954, in Eugene, Oregon to Anton and Ruth Bryant. She went to elementary and high school in Milwaukie and Sandy, Oregon graduating from Sandy Union High in 1972 and studied at Mt. Hood Community College after high school.
On Nov. 12, 1977, she married William E. (Bill) Bang. Bill and Opal made homes in Portland, Oregon, and Kennewick and Ocean Park, Washington. Her work life included time as a Document Control Supervisor on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation where she retired in 2000.
Opal had a passion for handworks including knitting and crocheting and loved sharing her work with others. She also enjoyed bowling and the game of golf. She was women’s club champion for several years at her home course in Ocean Park. Her family and friends were the staple of her life and she enjoyed the holidays and gatherings when everyone could get together. She loved to cook and to make folks feel welcomed and loved. She and Bill also liked to travel and took many great trips. Opal was known for her love of family and friends, her beautiful smile, and her kind and giving spirit.
Opal was preceded in death by her father, Anton Sr., and her mother, Ruth. She is survived by her husband Bill; their daughter, Toni; son-in-law Jimmy; brothers, George, Anton Jr. and Randall, and several cousins, nieces, nephew, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Surfside Golf Course, 31508 J Place, Ocean Park, at 4:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Ruth Bryant Memorial Scholarship Fund at Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon, the Tony Bryant Endowed Scholarship at Northern Montana University, Havre, Montana, or the American Cancer Society.
