OCEAN PARK — Loving, creative, brilliant, beautiful, and unique, just a few of the many words that describe our Paige Thornton. Our beloved Paige passed away in a tragic house fire on Jan. 2, 2022 at age 16, with her dogs, Benjamin and Cocoa.
Paige Thornton was born on Dec. 1, 2005, in Astoria, Oregon. She is the daughter of Christa Stephens and Steven Thornton. She is survived by her parents; her Nana, Rhonda Wollen; two younger sisters, Abigail Smith and Magnolia Smith; and close family of uncles and cousins who all adored her.
Paige is an artist, an animal lover, a friend, a tom boy, a rebel, and a shoulder to cry on. She is selfless and caring, loving and kind, a person who surrounded herself with life and left impressions on everyone she met. Her goal was to graduate early, work as a veterinarian, and travel the world.
Paige was a big part of our lives, we love her dearly, and we will miss her.
I never met Paige but If she is anything like her mother than I know that heaven has gained a beautiful soul that loves everything in life small or big and showed it all the kindness it deserved .. i my condolences to all her family. Rest peacefully Paige
