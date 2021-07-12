BEND — Pam Collins Forrester, died July 6, 2021, at Bend Transitional Care facility.
A life-long Oregonian of 79 years, Mrs. Forrester taught school in three districts, promoted the visual arts, served as a political campaign advisor and state government as an ombudsman in the mid-1980s.
Born Pamela Baird Holfert in Portland in 1942, she grew up in coastal Lincoln County, attended high school in Portland and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1964 in art education from the University of Oregon, Eugene. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi.
In 1965, she married Douglas Collins. They had three sons — all of whom survive — Dan of Eugene, Timm of Bend and Mike of Kirkland, Wash. Also grandsons, Owen of Bend, and Barry of Kirkland.
In 1989, she married Mike Forrester who has been editor of newspapers in Pendleton, Astoria and Salem and a co-owner of EO Media Group, the family company that owns the Chinook Observer.
Mrs. Forrester taught art and English in Silverton, Eugene and Medford. In the arts, she chaired the Mid-Valley Arts Council in Salem and managed the Maude Kerns Gallery in Eugene.
She is survived by her husband, Mike of Bend, and her brother, Gale, of Mill City.
Pam had many passions — dogs, reading books, politics and gardening.
She was a strong admirer of her grandmother, Edith Baird, who liked to say, “If you’re going to be in this (life) then make the most of it.”
Plans for a memorial service are pending.
