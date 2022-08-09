CLE ELUM — Pamela Ann Steele Whaley passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
She was the oldest of five children. She came into this world to Ernie and Josephine Steele 11 minutes before he identical twin sister, Priscilla Ann. This precious time span was always a fun conversation between them. They were inseparable and often were known to buy the same outfit and not know it until they showed up at the event.
Pamela’s younger years were spent in the South Seattle area. At the age of nine the family moved to their home on Capital Hill. She attended Highline High School with Priscilla, the alma matter of their parents. During her high school years she worked at Continental Trailways Bus Line as a ticket agent. Most of Pamela’s working career was then spent at the Checkerboard on Broadway, her father’s restaurant and cocktail lounge. She brought many smiles to the people on Broadway. She was known for her bouffant hair style, blue eye shadow, and hot pants.
Pamela’s true gift was her willingness to help everyone. This was very evident when she began working for the Catholic Community Services. Later she moved to the Long Beach area where she worked at a local pharmacy, again helping the community. In the summers Pamela would move to Cle Elum where she loved the quiet. While here she would volunteer in the community clubhouse greeting the visitors and campers. She loved all animals from a pet monkey to the bears that came to visit in her backyard. She opened her heart to so many people. She sent numerous friends and family members treasured “Goodnight” texts of sweet dreams and restful sleep.
Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Josephine, her sisters, Linda Jo and twin Priscilla Ann. She leaves behind her husband, Michael Whaley; daughters, Terra Cable and Lisa Wehtje; sons, Donald Wyllys and Michael Wyllys; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves sisters, Roberta Traxinger and Rebecca Whitescarver, and brother, Ernest Steele.
Pamela’s years were lived with grace and giving. Always thinking of others and willing to offer a helpful word. Pamela was loved by so many. Her genuine kindness and care will be missed. We love you. Pamela will always been in our hearts.
