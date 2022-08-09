Pamela Whaley

CLE ELUM — Pamela Ann Steele Whaley passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

She was the oldest of five children. She came into this world to Ernie and Josephine Steele 11 minutes before he identical twin sister, Priscilla Ann. This precious time span was always a fun conversation between them. They were inseparable and often were known to buy the same outfit and not know it until they showed up at the event.

