SEATTLE — Pamela Winters Dorrance, 79, died June 2, 2021, at Swedish First Hill Hospital in Seattle from complications following surgery.
Pam is survived by her husband, Sturges; four daughters, Elizabeth, Sarah, Meredith, and Jennifer; six granddaughters, Olivia, Taylor, Alexandra, Dylan, Cole and Logan; her sons-in-law, Darren Seaman, Ken Lederman and Michael Patricelli and their families, who all live in the Northwest. Pam’s sister, Stacey Winters Quattrone and her husband, Antonio, are longtime residents of Florence, Italy.
Pam and Sturges, both native New Yorkers, met in ninth grade at Friends School in New York City. They have been married for 58 years.
They have lived in Ocean Park, Wash., full-time for six years and before that in Seattle for nearly half a century. Pam and Sturges designed and built their dream house at the ocean 26 years ago. They made the trek to the Northwest in 1966 for Sturges’ career at King Broadcasting and after his service in Vietnam.
In addition to her family, Pam had a wide-ranging career in public relations and marketing with Seattle Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Pacific Science Center. She was the advocate for the Seattle Opera’s first Ring Cycle and the Science Center’s exhibition of Chinese artists and artisans, 7000 Years of Discovery. She wrote articles for the Northwest magazine, Pacific Search and Sunset magazine.
Pam began her career in New York City as a researcher/writer for Newsweek Magazine and worked as a publisher’s assistant at Simon and Schuster publishing house.
In Seattle, Pam was also active as a volunteer board member, most notably with the Seattle Children’s Theater and the Northwest Chamber Orchestra.
Pam graduated from Beaver College in Philadelphia with a degree in English literature. She was active in theater and editor of the school’s literary magazine. Pam, a talented artist, completed part of her master’s degree at the University of Washington. In recent years she has been a passionate gardener at both their home in Seattle and later at the beach.
In retirement Pam and Sturges travelled extensively throughout the world, visited every continent, some multiple times. Pam was an enthusiastic traveler who was never put off by the adventure.
Pam’s greatest qualities were the warmth and caring she showed her family and so many friends. In recent years, through multiple surgeries and chronic pain, she never lost her spark. Pam lived a good life and will be sorely missed by many, though no more than by Sturges. She was his only love, best friend and soulmate.
