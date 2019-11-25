ASTORIA — Ocean Park resident of 24 years, Pamela Gail Sargeant, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to the Lord after a short battle with cancer on Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by family in Astoria, Oregon.
The daughter of Wendell and Thelma Williams of San Antonio, Texas, she was born on Feb. 2, 1947. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents.
Left behind to treasure her memory are her husband of 50 years, David; son, Terry Lee of Ocean Park and his wife Kimberly; two grandchildren, Ashley and Clayton; one great-granddaughter Autumn; daughter, Wende Rene Thatcher of Salem, Oregon and husband Lonnie; three grandchildren Tristan, Cody, and Tabitha.
Her memorial was held at Peninsula Baptist Church, Saturday, Nov. 16, in Ocean Park.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
