Patricia Jean Cook, 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington.
The daughter of Clarke and Jean (Provo) Wallace was born on April 17, 1941 in Miami, Florida. Pat, as she was known to family and friends, graduated from Ilwaco High School in 1959 and entered the U.S. Army.
She devoted her life to raising her five children, home daycare business, her St. Mary’s Church family and helping out in the Long Beach community.
She is survived by her three sons, Philip of South Bend, WA; Dwayne of Vancouver, WA; Brian of Vancouver, WA; two daughters, Marina McGowan of Kennewick, WA and Leilani Schweitz of Portland, Oregon; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Richard (Dick) of Ilwaco, WA; Michael (Mick) of Federal Way, WA; Daniel (Dan) of The Dalles, Oregon; Stephen (Steve) of Shelton, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and older brother, David.
There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. and rosary at 10:30 a.m on Saturday July 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Seaview with the funeral mass following at 11 a.m. Father Zevier Arockiam HGN and Deacon Dick Wallace officiating.
Graveside internment service will follow at Taylor Ocean Park Cemetery in Ocean Park. A reception will be held following the burial service at St. Mary’s Catholic church for a time of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers; memorials can be made in Pat’s name to the St Mary’s Altar Society; P.O. Box 274, Seaview, WA 98644 or the St. Vincent DePaul of St. Mary’s Seaview; P.O. Box 648, Seaview, WA 98644.
