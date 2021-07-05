LONG BEACH — Patricia Ann Holtermann, 75, passed away after a long fight with ovarian cancer, on June 30, 2021 peacefully at home in Long Beach, Wash., in her own bed, with her husband and grandson at her side. She was born on May 2, 1946, in Lakeland, Florida to Jim and Alma Walker.
Pat grew up in numerous cities across the South as her father was a Baptist preacher who started many churches in various cities. She graduated from Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida in 1964. After high school she attended Tennessee Temple Bible College.
Pat worked for most of her life as a human resource professional. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas where she met her husband, John. She moved to Portland, Oregon in 1975, where she served as the Director of Human Resources at Dwyer Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee, Oregon. After moving to Seaside, Oregon in 1978, she served as the Director of Human Resources at Clatsop County.
In 1981 she moved to Chehalis, Wash., where she decided to try something new and opened the Wine Cellar, in Chehalis. She ran this very successful business for three years. In 1989, after moving to Gig Harbor, Washington, she went to work at Hillhaven/Manorcare as the Director of Recruiting for rehab staff. In 1999, Pat decided to start her own company, Holtermann & Associates and began a career recruiting healthcare professionals. She recruited for most major hospitals in Puget Sound and around the country. She finally retired from her very successful company in 2019.
Pat married John Holtermann in 1975 in Houston, Texas. They were happily married for 45 years. They raised two children, Kimber and Karrie, and have 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Pat was passionate about her kids and grandchildren and showered much love on all of them. Beyond loving and spoiling her grandkids/great grandkids, Pat was passionate about travelling and gardening. It was an annual ritual to take her grandkids on major trips around the country and the world. Many trips to Hawaii and Europe were the highlights of her life, the last in 2019. She loved travelling with close friends and family. She also enjoyed playing golf with her husband!
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Alma, and her brother Jimmy Walker.
Pat is survived by her spouse John of Long Beach, Wash.; her daughters, Kimber Holtermann, and Karrie (Dorothy) Holtermann of Long Beach, Wash.; her sister Kay Hays of Long Beach, Wash.; and her brother, Danny Walker of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Nolan Johnson, Graham Johnson, Seth Johnson, Lilly Dorothy, Lucas Dorothy and Nicholas Holtermann; her great-grandchildren, Clover Johnson and Jet Johnson; her nephew Jason Curtis, her niece Samantha Walker, her nephew Cody Walker, her nephew Kyle Walker and her nephew Justin Walker.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at the Peninsula Baptist Church in Long Beach, Washington, on July 17 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family would request memorial donations to the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation. Pat received her cancer care at the Columbia Memorial Hospital, Knight Cancer Center and received amazing care from amazing people.
