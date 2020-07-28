OCEAN PARK — Patricia Leora Steward, an 81-year-old victim of Alzheimer’s, passed peacefully at her place of residence in Ocean Park, Wash., on July 23, 2020. She was born in Paradise, Calif. on Oct. 3, 1938.

From 1969 to 2006 she was a resident of St. Helens, Oregon where she retired after 30 years at the Boise Cascade paper mill. She moved to Ocean Park in 2006. Patricia was a member of the Long Beach Elks #1938, Ocean Park Eagles #3602, Moose Lodge #2362, and enjoyed playing bingo, bunco, and darts.

Patricia was a loving, dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Granny. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She made friends everywhere she went and her Moose and Elks Lodge friends loved her as well.

Patricia is survived by brother, Dennis Edward Norcom; daughter, Datia Moss; son and daughter-in law Jerry and Faith Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Tammie and Brad Carlson. She was proceeded in death by brother, Dan Norcom; sisters, Cathleen and her husband William Neeley, Christine and her husband Raymond Hamilton, also son-in-law Ronald T. Moss.

Cremation was by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. No memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Patricia. Please enter your donation to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Portland, Oregon on behalf of Meghan Parsons (granddaughter of Patricia).

