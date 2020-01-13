LONGVIEW — Chinook resident Patrick L. Pittman, 85, died in Longview, Washington on Dec. 27, 2019. The son of L.M. And Alice Pittman, he was born in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 3, 1934.
Following graduation from high school, Patrick joined the U.S. Air Force where he served four years. It was while he was stationed at Air Force Radar Station Naselle that he met Dorothy Mattson of Chinook. They married on Feb. 9, 1957 and were married for over 62 years.
Living in Seattle, Patrick was employed for many years by Boeing. His leisure time was many happy hours sailing on the waters of Puget Sound. Retirement brought he and Dorothy back to Chinook where he continued his love of the sea, boating on the Columbia, and as a member of the Astoria Yacht Club.
Beside his beloved wife Dorothy, Patrick is survived by a son Kenneth Pittman of Seattle; daughter, Leanne Shapery of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Jill Holaday of Searcy, Arkansas, and brother Jerry Pittman of Royal Palm, Florida.
Private family services were held. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.