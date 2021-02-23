RAYMOND — Patsy Penttila, 89, a life-long resident of the Naselle area, died in Raymond, Washington on Feb. 17, 2021. Born in Seaview on Sept. 30, 1931, she was one of nine children born to Andrew John and Anna Bell (Owens) Anderson.
Patsy grew up in the Salmon Creek area of Naselle. There she played on the banks of Salmon Creek with her siblings, crawfishing and swimming. She attended Maple Grove grade school and Naselle High School.
Patsy married Richard Penttila. A wife and homemaker, she was the mother of Duane, Darlene and Dean. She loved big family gatherings and feeding people; making sure everyone was “well fed” was very important to her. An annual event was when she invited area bachelors over for a big dinner.
Patsy and Richard were well known for their family crawfish feeds and summertime picnics. Their home was always open to family and friends and the living room floor was often covered with sleeping bags filled with numerous cousins. Patsy was rightly proud of her gardening skills and her front yard was filled with beautiful flowers while out back the vegetables flourished. She was a long time member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary #7825.
Patsy is survived by daughters, Ruth Penttila of San Juan, Wash., and Darlene (Rodney) Ammer of Deep River, Wash.; son, Charles “Dean” (Pat Mallory) Penttila of Sedro Wooley, Wash.; grandchildren Jeff Ammer of Naselle, Jason Ammer of Naselle, and Ryan Penttila of Tukwila; great-grandchildren Mele Penttila, Xiomara Penttila, and Ella Ammer; sisters, Donna Anderson Milne of Poulsbo, Shirley Anderson Cooper of Goldendale, Margaret Anderson King of St. Helens, Ore., and Judy Anderson Anderson of Port Orchard; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; son, Richard Duane; sisters Dorothy Anderson Penttila and Delores Anderson; brothers, Mike, Wallace, Russell and James Anderson.
Graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 27, at noon at Salmon Creek Cemetery, Naselle. Remembrances are requested to the Appelo Archive Center. Arrangements by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach.
