ILWACO — Paul Eike, 59, died peacefully at his Ilwaco residence on Feb. 13, 2023 following a brief but valiant battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 26, 1963 in Vancouver, Washington, he was the son of Arthur and Vivian (Reed) Busse.
He attended Naselle High School and went on to graduate from Stylemasters Mastering of Barbering and Hair Design in Astoria. Paul had wonderful memories of his early years in Naselle, spending time with his dad in the outdoors, and enjoying time his younger brother, Kevin. Moving to the Peninsula, Paul began his hair career in February 1987, initially at Wild Hair. Later he established the Hair Tender in downtown Long Beach and operated it up until three weeks before his passing. He was a collector of “all things valuable” many of which were given him by his customers. He treasured each little gift and remembered the stories behind them all. Paul had a quick wit and infectious laugh and loved his friends and customers, whom he considered his extended family.
Paul is survived by his mother Vivian of Naselle; brother Kevin (Vikki) Busse of Naselle; uncles Charles Torppa, Ernest Reed, Harley Reed and Walter Busse; his aunt Veneta Reed. Also surviving are Bruce Busse, Sherry Busse-Brooks, and Gary Busse, as well as numerous nieces and nephews along with his many friends and customers whom he considered his extended family. Let’s also remember his beloved feline companions Leroy and Bernie. He was preceded in death by his father Art and brother Charles Eike.
Celebration of his life will be Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, 11 a.m. at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. A reception follows. Private committal at Peaceful Hill Cemetery, Naselle.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
