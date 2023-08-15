SEAVIEW — Pauline (Polly) Hanselman Reed was born on May 8, 1928 in the family home in Ilwaco to Lempi Ida Hanselman and Christian Arthur Hanselman. She died at 95 years of age on Aug. 8, 2023.
She was raised in Ilwaco, graduating with the class of 1946. She married Jack Reed on Oct. 30, 1943; whom she met when Jack was stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Ilwaco during World War II. They lived in Ilwaco before moving to Seaview in 1955 where she remained until she moved to Golden Sands Assisted Living in October 2021. She made many friends there. Polly worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Ben Brattebo of Long Beach in the mid 1960s. She then worked for the City of Ilwaco as the clerk/treasurer starting in 1972. She retired in 1989 after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Ilwaco Rebekah Lodge #78 before it merged with the Long Beach Rebekah Lodge in later years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Don R. Grable Unit #48 of Ilwaco. She was a member of the Ladies of Elks — Long Beach. She was a member of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington, Shoalwater Bay, Chapter #24. She was a member of the Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church where she took an active role.
