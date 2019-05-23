OCEAN PARK — It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline “Polly” Sheffield Foster announces her passing on Monday May 20, 2019, at the age of 68. She was at home in Ocean Park with loved ones present at the time. Polly was the youngest child of three children born to Henry and Hazel Sheffield of Morristown, New Jersey.
Polly nourished people around her with her love. She had a smile that could light up a room. Polly’s special interests and hobbies included raising a family, caring for others, spending time on the water, and enjoying the parades. Some of her favorite times were listening to her husband, Bryan, playing music and spending time with family, whether splashing in the water or playing a board game.
She moved to Washington in the mid-1970s where she worked in various positions for the City of Seattle for over 20 years including lifeguard and parking meter collector. However, Polly is best known for her volunteer work. She was recognized with the Golden Acorn for her commitment in the PTA. She encouraged young ladies as a Girl Scout leader and camp counselor teaching them to laugh at the silliness of life, to sing out loud whether it sounded lovely or not, and most of all to put a little elbow grease into your endeavors.
Upon retirement, Polly spent 10 years in the Keys, where she volunteered and worked at the Dolphin Research Center and backstage for the local theater. Upon returning to Washington to be closer to grandchildren, Polly volunteered at Surfside Community as well as other local events.
Polly will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities she served. Even in her last days, Polly was thinking of family and friends.
Left to honor Polly and remember her love is her beloved husband, Bryan Foster, three daughters, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
“I thank you all for being a part of my life & I have very fond happy memories. I have lived a good life full of laughter & mischief. I hope you will continue laughing & finding the sweet moments of gratitude & love. Cheers for now! Love Polly”
At her request, no service will be held. Arrangements are by Penttila’s Chapel by The Sea, Long Beach
