LONG BEACH — Peter Casey Law of Long Beach, Washington died May 8, 2023 at the age of 71. ‘Casey’ was born April 17, 1952 in Hawthorne, California to Pete and Jo-Marie Law (Byrnes). Casey died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after his valiant battle with Prostate Cancer.
Casey grew up in Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes California. He graduated from St. Lawrence Martyr Elementary School in Redondo Beach in 1966, Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance in 1970, and the University of Wyoming in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Parks and Recreation Administration. Casey earned his Master’s Degree in Environmental Studies at California State College Dominguez Hills in Carson, California in 1976.
Casey worked for the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors as Acting Director of Beach Maintenance. He later joined his father, Pete in the family Insurance Business. Casey served his clients with integrity and diligence for 36 years before retiring to beautiful Long Beach, Washington in 2017. Casey was an active member of American Martys Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach where he served as an usher, the head chef pizza maker at the Parish Fair, and a member of the Pancake Breakfast Ministry. Casey was the president of the University of Wyoming Alumni Board, and the South Bay Athletic Club. He was a member of The Kiwanis Club, The Red Barrons, and he coached Little League Baseball. Casey had a passion for aviation, and dogs (black labradors). He was a historian when it came to airplanes, the military, and wars…he has an extensive collection of aviation art, model airplanes, aviation history books and videos. Casey loved our dogs and he trained several of them to be ‘Master Hunters’. He had a special bond with his dogs and they with him, they especially loved going to Alaska on hunting trips!!! Callie, Lacy and Skeeter have surely welcomed Casey into Heaven, while Thornton and Cutter miss him dearly!
Casey and Sharon (Bernard) met in the middle of the Catalina Channel in 1977. They were married October 20, 1979 at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach. They raised their children, J.E.B. and Annie in Manhattan Beach and created many memories while enjoying camping trips all over the country. One of those trips brought them to Cape Disappointment State Park in Long Beach, Washington where they fell in love with the area and decided to leave the busy city and retire in the quaint little town of Long Beach, Washington. One of Casey’s favorite sayings was ‘We are half way to Heaven’!!!
Casey is survived by his wife Sharon Law (Bernard); children, J.E.B. and Annie Law; sister, Maggie Law-Aldridge(Jerry); brother, Doug Teel (Susan); niece, Kelsie Daubenschmidt-Bixler(Kendall); grand-niece and nephew, Mary and Ryan Daubenschmidt; Mother-in-Law, Annette Bernard, and Sister-in-Law, Carole Bernard. Casey was preceded in death by his father, Pete Law; mother, Jo-Marie Law (Byrnes), and brother, Felix Law.
Casey was a great story teller and gathered up friends wherever he went. He inspired and touched many people with his openness, vulnerability, courage, sense of humor, and strong faith. He was not afraid of dying, he knew where he was going, and he did not suffer in vain. Casey lived life to the fullest up to the end, he had a peaceful death filled with dignity and grace. We were blessed to know and love him, he will most certainly be missed, until we meet again — God speed Casey!
We would like to thank everyone who supported us through your prayers, love, support, and kindness, we saw Christs light shinning through you and were amazed by all your goodness! We especially want to thank Harbors Home Health Hospice who provided compassionate, loving care to Casey for 6 months in our home prior to his death. We are grateful and blessed, thank you!
There will be a funeral mass on Saturday, May 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church 1310 48th Pl Seaview, Washington.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at American Martyrs Church at 700 15th St. in Manhattan Beach, California. A Funeral Mass will follow on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at American Martyrs Church. A livestream of the funeral can be found at americanmartyrs.online.church
The internment will be held on July 3, 2023 at the Deschutes Memorial Gardens Cemetery 63875 N Hwy 97 Bend, Oregon.
Arrangements provided by Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea. Please leave condolences at penttilaschapel.com
