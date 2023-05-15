Peter Casey Law

LONG BEACH — Peter Casey Law of Long Beach, Washington died May 8, 2023 at the age of 71. ‘Casey’ was born April 17, 1952 in Hawthorne, California to Pete and Jo-Marie Law (Byrnes). Casey died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after his valiant battle with Prostate Cancer.

Casey grew up in Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes California. He graduated from St. Lawrence Martyr Elementary School in Redondo Beach in 1966, Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance in 1970, and the University of Wyoming in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Parks and Recreation Administration. Casey earned his Master’s Degree in Environmental Studies at California State College Dominguez Hills in Carson, California in 1976.

