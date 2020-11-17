SOUTH BEND — On Monday Oct. 26, 2020, Ralph Boyd Lorton passed away, of an apparent heart attack, at the age of 68 and went on to be with his beloved wife, Lorene Halverson Lorton.

Ralph was born June 22, 1952, in South Bend, Washington, to Hesse Lloyd Lorton (Buck) and Catherine Jane Hawks Lorton. Ralph Lorton was a proud member of the Quinault Indian Nation. Ralph was one of 12 and the second youngest of nine boys and I am sure you understand the pecking order. He has four sons Tyson Lorton, Josh Lorton, Justin Lorton, Jeremy Lorton Hylton and a stepdaughter Ashley Wise.

Ralph’s passion and goal in life was to raise and support his kids to the fullest extent possible. Ralph was an excellent cook, and he took the time, beyond his regular workday to make sure his kids were well fed and cared for. Being a truck driver had many demands but that did not stop him from attending his boys’ high school athletic events or making sure his stepdaughter pursued her modeling aspirations. Ralph loved his kids unconditionally and was immensely proud of the successes they accomplished in life. It may not be known to many, but Ralph was also a nanny! When the need arose, he cared for his grandchildren for a period of time, while day care needs were being adjusted by his son.

Ralph raised his family in Bay Center, Wash. He was a graduate of South Bend High School and later attended Grays Harbor College where he studied Law. Ralph worked at many different jobs. Most notably was his work in the fishing industry along with his father, Hesse Lloyd Lorton. This included purchase, sale and transporting of Dungeness Crab and Salmon off the Columbia River and the Willapa Bay. Eventually Ralph became a log truck driver for the Lorton family business and other owners. His most adventurous job was working in the oil fields in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Ralph will be remembered for his quick wit and cantankerous personality. He had more bark than bite Despite his outward personality, Ralph was a very caring and giving man. His sense of humor was second to none. He will be forever missed, along with his dog Wilbur, as one of the mainstays of Bay Center.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; parents, Hesse and Catherine Lorton; brothers, Phillip Hawks and Leroy (Butch) Lorton; brothers-in-law, Mike Payne, Dick Hill and Gilbert Haataia. He is survived by his son, Justin Lorton and wife Stacy and grandchildren Reese Bae Lorton, Eli Crew Lorton, Emmett Grant Lorton; his son, Josh Lorton and wife Kendra and grandchildren Tate Boyd Lorton, Brynley Louise Lorton; his son, Tyson Lorton; his stepdaughter, Ashley Wise and husband Adam and grandchild Declan Wise; his son, Jeremy Lorton Hylton; his siblings, Margaret Payne, Dorothy Hill, John Lorton and wife Brenda, Sarah Haataia, Carl Lorton and wife, Georgia, Vernon (Doc) Lorton and wife Sylvia, Raymond (Louie) Lorton and wife Kathy, Howard Lorton, and Hess Lorton and wife Juanita as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be announced, at a later date, for family and friends. Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Washington. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.

