ROSBURG — Randy Willard Wirkkala, 68, of Rosburg, Washington died Nov. 24, 2021 at home in Eden Valley surrounded by his family after a short battle with multiple cancers. Randy was born on June 27, 1953 to Willard and Mae Wirkkala.
He graduated from Naselle High School in 1972, then started his career at Naselle Rock and Asphalt, where he worked for over 40 years.
He married Vickie Jolly on May 9, 1975 and they had four children. Randy was a master mechanic and enjoyed tinkering on projects with friends.
Randy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie. His son, Marshall (Ashley), and their children Devin, Austin, and Jackson of Raymond, Wash. His daughter, Melany (Cary), and their children Molly and Mackey of Eden Valley. His son, Alan of Tracy, Calif. His son, Tony (Christa), and their children Jayden and Alyssa of Salmon Creek. His sisters, Chris, Lois, Julie, and Suzanne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog Jack.
A graveside service will be held at the Eden Valley Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, followed by a gathering at the Rosburg Hall.
