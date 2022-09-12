Renee Norman

LONG BEACH — Renee Elizabeth (Matthews) Norman passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 72.

Renee was born Aug. 24, 1949 in Vancouver, Washington to Wallace and Bettyrose Matthews. She attended Camas schools and graduated from Camas High School in 1967. She attended the University of Washington and Western Business College. She worked at Waterway Terminals in Portland, Oregon and Stormin Norman’s Kite Shop in Long Beach, Washington.

