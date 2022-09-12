LONG BEACH — Renee Elizabeth (Matthews) Norman passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 72.
Renee was born Aug. 24, 1949 in Vancouver, Washington to Wallace and Bettyrose Matthews. She attended Camas schools and graduated from Camas High School in 1967. She attended the University of Washington and Western Business College. She worked at Waterway Terminals in Portland, Oregon and Stormin Norman’s Kite Shop in Long Beach, Washington.
On Sept. 10, 1983, Renee married the love of her life, Hal “Stormin” Norman. She and Stormin owned and operated Stormin Norman’s in Long Beach until their retirement in 2003. In their retirement they enjoyed traveling across the United States and several countries. In 2010, they moved to North Las Vegas, Nevada.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Betty, brother, Randy and stepson, Jeff. She is survived by her husband, Hal of Snohomish, Washington; sisters Gayle Matthews of Camas and Brooke McCabe (John) of Port Orchard, Washington; sister-in-law Becki Matthews of Vancouver; stepdaughter Wendy Bremer (Kevin) of Snohomish; and four grandchildren: Kyle, McKenna, Brianne and Takota; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for a date to be determined.
