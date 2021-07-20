CENTRALIA — On June 14, 2021, Richard M. "Dick" Siefert left this earthly world to take his place in heaven, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on March 15, 1933, in Portland, Oregon to Fred Mike Siefert and Jessie Ann (Knouse) Siefert.
On Sept. 1, 1954, Dick married Lola H. (Smith) Siefert. Lola passed away on Oct. 5, 1996. They had two children, Colleen and Robert "Buz". He lived in Longview, Washington from 1956 to 1998, when he moved to Long Beach, Wash.
On March 23, 1998, Dick married Roberta "Robbi" (Newton) Siefert and he gained two stepchildren, Conni and Jim.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jessie (Knouse) Siefert and his first wife, Lola H. (Smith) Siefert.
Dick spent two years on active duty in the Coast Guard and two years in the Coast Guard Reserves, and then devoted 40 years to the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Dick had numerous pastimes and hobbies. He was a member of the Ocean Park Eagles and a life member of the American Legion Post 48. He volunteered as a Little League baseball coach and umpire for many years. He loved the Seattle Mariners, Portland Trailblazers and the Oregon Duck's football. He loved to fish, either on a riverbank, on a lake or on any of his many boats on the ocean. Everyone that knew Dick, knew he would rather be on the water than on land.
Dick's personality was larger than life and he loved to to share stories from the past over and over, with anyone that would listen. He was a devoted family man, who loved his family and was always proud of their every accomplishment, big or small. And if they would listen, he would teach them everything he knew.
Dick is survived by his wife, Robbi Siefert of Long Beach; a daughter, Colleen (Greg) Wade, a son Robert "Buz" (Mary) Siefert, a stepdaughter Conni McNamee and family of Candy, Oregon, a stepson Jim Maggs and family of Longview, Washington, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a large extended family who called him Brother, Dad, Popi and friend.
A local celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Ocean Park Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m.
