OREGON — Richard D. McCarthy, 95, a resident of the Forest Grove community, died Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, at home with his daughter Kathryn and son-in-law E.J. at his side.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12:30 p.m., at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd, Portland, Oregon.
He was born Jan. 21, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Roy Daniel and Annabelle L. (LaVere) McCarthy. He was raised and received his education in Detroit.
He was a veteran of World War II, having joined the U.S. Navy on Feb. 3, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. Richard served four years as “Ship’s Cook 3rd Class” during in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He received an honorable discharge on Oct. 1, 1945 at Camp Peary, Virginia.
Richard was united in marriage to Maryann Mogill on September 1, 1951 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Following their marriage they resided in Long Beach and Sunset Beach, Calif., raising three children. They later divorced, but remained close and devoted to each other until the end of his life.
Richard had worked many years as a self-employed long-haul truck driver until he retired at the age of 62. Following his retirement, he moved to Long Beach, Wash., in 1986 where he made many friends, until his move to Portland, Oregon in 2009. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #318 in Long Beach, Wash.
In 2017, Richard moved to Forest Grove to reside with his daughter Kathy and son-in-law E.J. Among his favorite interests, he enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, shooting pool, and watching horse racing. Richard loved visits to the coast to watch and listen to the waves and enjoy the dramatic sunsets.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Annabelle McCarthy; his two brothers Leo and Daniel James McCarthy; sister Marie (Ray, husband) Bielman; son Timothy Thomas McCarthy; and great-grandson Asher Ortman.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Kathy McCarthy (E.J. Baeza, husband) of Forest Grove, Oregon, and Karyn (Jim, husband) Croll of Rainier, Oregon; two granddaughters, Alison (Keith, husband) Ortman and Meghan Croll; great-granddaughter, Adora Ortman, and many nieces and nephews.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.