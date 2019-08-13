GRAYS RIVER — Robert Douglas Larson, always known as Doug, died Aug. 10, 2019. He was born July 15, 1949 in Longview, Wash., to Robert Oscar Larson and Ila Mae (Jacobs) Larson. Doug grew up on his parents’ dairy farm located adjacent to the Grays River Covered Bridge and he graduated from the school in Rosburg.
Doug was a natural born farmer and had a special way with all of the farm animals, especially the calves, who would follow him around wanting their ears scratched. Doug had a strong work ethic and spent his life on the farm helping his parents and then later took special care of his widowed dad.
Doug had a unique memory for names and always remembered the name of anyone he ever met, even if it was a long time before he saw them again. Doug was a gentle person, very kind. His last year of life was spent in a care center where he was an avid bingo player and he made friends with everyone, staff and residents alike.
Doug was a 52-year member of the Grays River Grange and a long-term member of the Grays River Methodist Church, which he attend faithfully. He was especially fond of attending community events, and never missed the Wahkiakum County Fair or the annual Grays River Covered Bridge Dinner.
Doug was survived by his brothers, Mark Larson of Warrenton, Oregon and Brian Larson of Astoria, Oregon; his nieces and nephews, Brandy Larson, Kelly Miller, Jason Larson, Donny Miller and Aaron Larson and his beloved dog, Sport, plus many cousins, including Alan Neely, Vicki Bergseng, Alice Seaberg, Susan Player, Dawn Hagerson and Dee Crouch.
A memorial service in his honor will be held Friday, August 16 at 2 p.m. in the Grays River Methodist Church, 3624 SR 4. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a Grays River organization of your choice. Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.
