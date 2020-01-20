OYSTERVILLE — Robert J. Jacobs (Jake) passed away peacefully in his home on December 23, 2019. Jake was born in St Louis, Missouri and came to Seattle with family in 1940, at the age of 3.
Jake grew up in the West Seattle area where he excelled in sports, in particular baseball. Jake went on to be a professional baseball player. He was signed on to the Milwaukee Braves.
Jake completed college at Seattle University where he studied Physical Education and worked as a student coach for the college baseball team.
After graduation, Jake worked for King County Parks. He organized and ran a special program creating a complex of parks for King County in the Seattle area.
When Jake and Charlotte retired, they became snowbirds and spent the winters in Arizona. In Arizona, they appreciated the warm weather and played lots of golf. Jake thought Oysterville was paradise. He loved hunting, fishing, clam digging and chopping wood.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Jacobs; son, Robert M. (Michele) Jacobs; daughters, Deborah Haltom and Denise (Jeff) Nelson as well as two grandsons Kameron Jacobs and Brandon Nelson. Jake was proceeded in death by his sister Shirley Wirtz.
His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
