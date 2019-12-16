OCEAN PARK — Robert L. Kirby, 80, died at his Ocean Park residence on October 2, 2019. The son of Rev. Louis C. and Esther (Holden) Kirby, he was born in Pendleton, Oregon on April 23, 1939. His father was a Methodist minister.
The family later moved to California where Robert graduated from Orange High School. He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the U.S.S. Noble, APA 218.
Following his military duty Robert was employed by the U.S. State Department in the foreign affairs service. He was vice counsel, stationed served in Paris, France; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Tehran, Iran; and Oslo, Norway.
He and his wife Mary resided in Kirkland, Washington until retirement brought them to the Peninsula, an area he dearly loved, having visited often during his life.
Robert enjoyed traveling, gardening, fish-keeping, reading and was a member of the 55+ Group, Lazarus House. A man of strong Christian faith, he converted to Catholicism and was a member of Holy Family Parish in Kirkland, Washington. Locally Robert was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Seaview where he served as a pastoral minister.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and sister, Joyce Hanson. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Mary’s Parish in Seaview. Private burial will be at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pennsylvania. His guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.
