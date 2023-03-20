PORTLAND — Proud Canadian, respected artist, brother, husband and father of two daughters, Rodney Maxwell-Muir died peacefully surrounded by love Saturday morning, March 11 in Portland, Oregon. He was 89.
Born Feb. 13, 1934, in Vancouver, B.C., he would tell stories of a different time, when roaming independently under age 10 wouldn't elicit a second glance. He grew up during the Depression, allegedly in 15 different houses, including a one-room cottage, former chicken coop and logging camp. He remembered most fondly a home just blocks from Kitsilano Pool in English Bay, where he loved to swim. At age 11 he faked his age to get his first job as a delivery boy, handing over his earnings to his mother without ever looking inside. He worked as a gardener and painted interiors for his grandmother while attending Vancouver College and later graduated from Burnaby South High School.
In 1952, he followed his brother, Peter Maxwell-Muir (deceased) to Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., where he ran track. His younger sister, Bonnie (Maxwell-Muir) Banks, joined him there, where he made life-long friends and met his wife of 64 years, C. Sue Hagerup. He spent most of his time in the art department, but managed to earn a teaching degree.
While he taught high school classes for years and even coached high school track and basketball, his art always came first and he became a respected potter. In 1966 he was among a select few invited to represent Canadian artists in celebration of the country's 100th birthday at Expo 67 in Montreal. He would hand throw more than 500 decorative plates for the event. In 2021 his work was included in a Vancouver Art Gallery exhibit, Modern in the Making: Post-war Craft and Design in British Columbia.
After moving to Chinook, Wash., in 1978 he opened a pottery studio from his home, taught classes at Astoria Community College and joined local potters to fire in the anagama kiln of local artist Richard Rollin. Maxwell-Muir was respected for the quality of his stoneware, porcelain and glazes, firing everything from functional everyday dishes and bake ware, to decorative platters and lamp bases. He was also a talented painter and sculptor. He loved to draw. He made art into his 80s and before his death when asked if he remembered what it felt like to make a pot, replied: "of course."
Well-mannered and a charmer until the end, he will be remembered by those who loved him for his witty sense of humor, gentle kindness, compassion and grace. He was a good listener, curious about other people and their histories. He loved nature, often nurturing a garden, grew up fishing and rarely lived without a cat or dog by his side. His cat Jessica often kept him company for hours during his last days.
He is survived by his wife Sue and two daughters, Lisa (Maxwell-Muir) O'Toole and Jennifer Maxwell-Muir; son-in-law's John O'Toole and John Hill; four grandchildren, Maxwell and Mairi O'Toole, and Abby and Lewis Hill; and beloved nieces and nephews, and their children, both in Canada and the states. Join us for a celebration of life 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at the Historic Chinook School, Chinook, WA.
