Rodney Maxwell-Muir

PORTLAND — Proud Canadian, respected artist, brother, husband and father of two daughters, Rodney Maxwell-Muir died peacefully surrounded by love Saturday morning, March 11 in Portland, Oregon. He was 89.

Born Feb. 13, 1934, in Vancouver, B.C., he would tell stories of a different time, when roaming independently under age 10 wouldn't elicit a second glance. He grew up during the Depression, allegedly in 15 different houses, including a one-room cottage, former chicken coop and logging camp. He remembered most fondly a home just blocks from Kitsilano Pool in English Bay, where he loved to swim. At age 11 he faked his age to get his first job as a delivery boy, handing over his earnings to his mother without ever looking inside. He worked as a gardener and painted interiors for his grandmother while attending Vancouver College and later graduated from Burnaby South High School.

