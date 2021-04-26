RAYMOND — Ronald (Ron/Ronnie) Lee Hatfield of Raymond went home to his father on April 23, 2021, at the age of 86 years.
He was born to Andrew (Toad) Hatfield and Gladys Hatfield (Sharp) on May 29, 1934, in South Bend, Washington and considered Raymond their hometown.
Upon graduating from Raymond High School in 1952, he proudly served 10 years with the U.S. Air Force. He was dedicated to his community and public service and greatly enjoyed his position as the City of Raymond City Clerk/Treasurer, retiring in 1995.
He was honored to be elected to serve as the Mayor of Raymond from 1996-1997 and then passionately pursued bringing power to the rural residents of the State of Washington during his time as the second longest-serving Public Utility District commissioner in Pacific County.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Genevieve (Gennie) Hatfield; son and daughter-in-law, James and Mara, and daughter Anita. He was grandfather to Crisha, Mathew, Crystal and Jaren.
The celebration of life will occur when it is safe to meet in person. Please visit neptunesociety.com to share your memories.
Contributions may be made to Raymond Fire Department, 212 Commercial St, Raymond, WA 98577, or Willapa United Methodist Church, 969 Willapa 1st St, Raymond, WA 98577.
