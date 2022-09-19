Richard Miller

LONG BEACH — Ronald L. Miller, 81, of Long Beach, Washington, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side and his beloved family gathered around him on Sept. 10, 2022.

Ronald was born in Astoria, Oregon on Dec. 20, 1940. He attended Warrenton High School. Then in 1963 he earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA where he met Patricia J. Seubert of Valley, WA who would become his wife of nearly 60 years. They were married in 1962. Ron was proud to serve our country as an officer in the U.S. Army on active duty for 3 years followed by service in the reserves. He attended the University of Oregon Law School on the GI Bill earning his Doctorate in Law in 1969.

