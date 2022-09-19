LONG BEACH — Ronald L. Miller, 81, of Long Beach, Washington, passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side and his beloved family gathered around him on Sept. 10, 2022.
Ronald was born in Astoria, Oregon on Dec. 20, 1940. He attended Warrenton High School. Then in 1963 he earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA where he met Patricia J. Seubert of Valley, WA who would become his wife of nearly 60 years. They were married in 1962. Ron was proud to serve our country as an officer in the U.S. Army on active duty for 3 years followed by service in the reserves. He attended the University of Oregon Law School on the GI Bill earning his Doctorate in Law in 1969.
Ronald was an avid fisherman, hunter and boat captain. Together with his family, he always kept those close to him well supplied with elk, duck, salmon, crab, and clams to list just a few. He had a talent for turning each outing into an adventure. He earned his 100-ton Master Mariners License and captained crabbing vessels and charter boats. He practiced law in Astoria for 18 years, but was ever the entrepreneur. He always “had his antenna up” for the next deal. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and together they visited many countries and U.S. states. He loved his family and enjoyed many and frequent family gatherings and camping trips.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Miller; sons Tracy Miller, Terry Miller (wife Dawna); Scott Miller (wife Amanda); his daughter, Hilarey Boly (husband Justin); 13 grandchildren: Andrew Miller, Brittney Mccarther, Alex Miller, Brook Miller; Mariah Grey, Hannah James, Sarah Miller; Noah Miller, Abby Miller, Jack Miller, Chloe Miller; Evan Boly and Asher Boly; as well as eight great-grandchildren and counting.
Memorial services will be held at a date to be announced.
Penttila’s Chapel by the Sea is in charge of arrangements. Messages of condolences can be left on our website: Penttilaschapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.