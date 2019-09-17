LONG BEACH — Rosamond “Willie” Everett went to be with her husband, Richard, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Willie was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Bono, Arkansas, the eldest of four children.
Her family moved to Naples, Texas, where she graduated from Pewitt High School and then attended Texas Women’s University for nursing. She went to visit her grandmother in Covina, California where she met and married Richard Everett after only knowing each other for six weeks — Sept. 8, 2019 would have been their 57th wedding anniversary!
She is survived by three children: Debora (Bob) Stallman of Ocean Shores, Wash.; Julie (Troy) McCloud of Vancouver, Wash., and R. Chad Everett of Yacolt, Wash,; four grandchildren: Mason (Emma Knudsen) and Jayson McCloud and Willow and R. Carter Everett, Inge, Dan, Jaden and Jake Lincoln of Orting, Wash., and Robert L Stallman and Karen Edwards of McCleary, Wash.; by her Ocean Beach church family and her wonderful neighbors Mike and Peggy Star.
Her guestbook is available at www.penttilaschapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Thank you for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.