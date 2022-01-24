LONG BEACH — Ryan Ulbricht, son of Rick and Ramona Ulbricht, was born Dec. 29, 1997, and passed from this life into eternal life on Jan. 18, 2022 in Long Beach, Wash.
He served for a short time in the U.S. Army as a motor transport operator.
He is survived by his parents; sister Cameo; son Roman; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends in the Pacific Northwest.
Baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, Ryan attended youth group, Dunes Bible Camp in the summer, and was active in his church. He also enjoyed his many years in the Boy Scouts, especially when working at Camp Baldwin as the head horse wrangler, and leading the future generation of Scouts.
Ryan had a mind for finding things that needed fixing and putting them together: people, cars, furniture. Most recently at Georgia Pacific Mill in Westport, Oregon, he worked with robotics. Ryan also enjoyed sports: soccer, track, skim boarding, and surfing.
Father, son, brother, magician, and loyal friend, Ryan had a way of walking into a room full of strangers and leaving with new friends. He could make anyone smile with just a joke or a card trick and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
