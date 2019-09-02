DEEP RIVER — S.W. Weatherley Jr., 57, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the home of his aunt, Eva Edwards, in Deep River, where he had lived during the past year as he dealt with recent health issues.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1962, in Longview, Washington to S.W. and Dorothy (St. Germain) Weatherley. He was raised and educated in Seattle before making his home in several locations in southwest Washington, living in Bay Center, Naselle, and Deep River.
Throughout the years, S.W. worked as a cabinet maker, logger, and commercial fisherman. Fishing was one of the great joys of his life.
S.W. was preceded in death by his parents: S.W. Sr. and Dorothy Weatherley. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Lynn Weatherley and grandson, James McKay, both of Tacoma, Wash.; brothers Lonnie Weatherley of Shoreline, Wash., Michael Weatherley of Auburn, Wash., and Jesse Weatherley of Grays River, Wash.; sisters Barbara Hamilton of Puyallup, Wash., and Melissa Weatherley of Naselle, Wash.; aunt Eva Edwards of Deep River; nieces Hayley, Briannan, Katie Bug, and Camille; nephews Keith Brian, Christopher, and Thomas; and great-nephews Logan, Easton, and Grayson.
